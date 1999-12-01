The Canaseraga Creek Crier

Classified Advertising The Canaseraga Creek Crier is accepting classified advertisements for our upcoming edition. The cost for 20 words is $5.00. The paper is mailed to the Town of Grove, Town of Burns, Village of Canaseraga, and the west side of Arkport. Send your ad, clearly printed, with payment to: Canaseraga Creek Crier, PO Box 41, Canaseraga, NY 14822. Include your name and phone number in case we need to contact you.

Canaseraga Creek Crier

CCWP AWARDED GRANT An article in the first issue of the Canaseraga Creek Crier described the Canaseraga Creek Watershed Project and its purpose. The name, incidentally, is a geographical description and does not pertain specifically to Canaseraga Creek. Briefly, the project involves the Towns of Burns and Grove and the Village of Canaseraga in an effort to plan improved community levels of living (roads, sewer, etc.), encourage economic development and develop tourism.

On December 1, 1999, a $4,000 grant was awarded the area for the purpose of hiring a consultant. The consultant will help create an economic development and ecotourism vision of the Canaseraga Creek Watershed in the Towns of Burns and Grove, which includes the Village of Canaseraga. This project is funded in part by the Rural New York Planning and Preservation Grant Program administered by the New York Planning Federation with the support of The J. M. Kaplan Fund and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Interested citizens from all three municipalities, attending CCWP meetings since September, have laid the foundation for the development of the "vision," or master plan, which the grant will fund. Ideas that have been discussed include development of hiking and snowmobile trails, both through state land and unused railroad beds; development of historic sites within the area; and the preservation of historic buildings. Other ideas resulting from the meetings include the formation of a garden club, initiating an annual fall festival, and the Canaseraga Creek Crier (which has become a reality).

The CCWP continues to meet each month. The next meeting is January 17, 2000, 7 pm, at the Canaseraga Fire Hall. Interested parties are encouraged to attend to listen to on-going discussions and contribute their ideas. Allegany County Legislator Bill Dibble, who was responsible for writing the grant in September, chairs the meetings. His continued interest has been instrumental in both obtaining the grant and in the leadership discussions held at CCWP meetings.

The Canaseraga Creek Crier will continue to provide information on future developments of the Canaseraga Creek Watershed Project. Fire Safety Tips

from Canaseraga Fire Chief Steve Kenyon Most fires are caused by carelessness. Matches or lighters left lying about tempt children to experiment with fire. Overloading electrical outlets is another major cause of fire. Improper or loose wiring, careless smoking or careless emptying of ashtrays is another cause of preventable fires. Most businesses and homeowners carry fire insurance. Insurance does not prevent or offer protection against fire. The best means of protection is PREVENTION. Do You Know? Under the Adopt-A-Highway Program, who has adopted the longest stretch of highway in New York State and where is it located? --Answer next month

Community Calendar The Canaseraga Creek Crier will include a monthly listing of events to which the public is invited. If you have an event you would like included, please contact Connie Radde at 545-6750 afternoons. Deadline is the 15th of the month prior to the month the event will be held (i.e., by January 15 for February events). Clubhouse Ministries – Tuesday evenings at 6:30 P.M. For age 4 through 6th grade, at the Wesleyan Church on State Rd. 70. An evening of activities and Bible study followed by refreshments. Held every week when school is in session. Preschool Story Hour – Essential Club Free Library. The sessions are held every other Monday beginning January 10. Call 545-6443 for details. Canaseraga Creek Watershed Project (CCWP) – January 17, 7 pm, Canaseraga Fire Hall. Roast Beef Dinner – February 12 at the American Legion. Tickets available at the door.

CCWP ESTABLISHES COMMITTEES AT DECEMBER MEETING At its meeting on December 13, the Canaseraga Creek Watershed Project agenda listed committees aimed at specific goals. Several persons who attended the meeting will be involved, and other interested participants are being sought. Following is a description of the various committees and the name of a contact person or persons. If you are interested in joining an established committee or heading a committee that does not yet have membership, please call or write the contacts shown below. COMMITTEE PURPOSE CONTACT Canaseraga Creek Snowmobile Club To establish trails in the watershed under the auspices of the Allegany County Snowmobile Federation, which funds all activity. Kevin Mahany

(607) 545-9810 Fall Festival To create a Fall festival which would draw people from all over. Plans are for a parade, band competition, craft sales, horseshoe tourney and many other activities and events. Sherri Reed

(607) 545-9907 Canaseraga Creek Garden Club To help beautify the watershed area by promoting gardenscapes in and around the Village; sponsoring Christmas decoration contests, etc. Kit Norton

(607) 545-8922, or

Pat DeRitter

(607) 545-6547 Canaseraga Creek Crier Newsletter Although this is the second issue of the newsletter, staff will be needed on a continuing basis. Connie Radde

(607) 545-6750 Canaseraga Walking Tour The purpose is to show off buildings and homes with historic or interesting architectural features and to develop a map for a walking tour. Canaseraga Creek Crier

PO Box 41

Canaseraga, NY 14822 Pittsburg, Shawmut & Northern RR Recreation Trails To develop the abandoned railroad bed for walking, hiking and/or biking. Canaseraga Creek Crier

PO Box 41

Canaseraga, NY 14822

From the Corner of my Kitchen

by Vivian Baker Potato Pancakes

2 Eggs, well beaten

1/4 Cup Milk

2 Tbsps grated Onion

1 Tsp Salt

Dash of Pepper

2 Tbsps Flour

2 Cups finely shredded raw potato Stir together in the order given. Drop by tablespoon onto well-greased griddle or skillet. Bake 3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Serve with applesauce. A great accompaniment for roast or ribs! Then and Now

Senior Citizens News 1977 The Senior Citizens Annual Christmas dinner was held Sunday, December 18, 1977 at 12:30 pm (sharp) at the American Legion. Even though it was a cloudy, rainy day it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirit--everyone wore smiles. The annual event is sponsored by the members of the Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Fire Company, Lions and Lioness. A traditional Christmas dinner of turkey and all that goes with it was served. The food was prepared to perfection and beautifully served. Approximately 85 people attended the dinner with 5 dinners taken out to those unable to attend by the members of the Loins Club. They also picked up those senior citizens that did not have transportation and later returned them to their homes. The (gift) from the Lioness of a living plant, to each senior citizen, delighted both women and men. Mr. Gaby was at the organ, playing music as only he can. Later Mrs. Curtis Butler played Christmas carols and after the dinner, they combined their talents at both the organ and piano and several senior citizens enjoyed dancing. The senior citizens of Canaseraga and the surrounding areas wish to thank everyone who helped make it a big success and will be looking forward to the (next) one in 1978. Thank you for those who helped prepare the meal and anyone who in any way made it such great day for the senior citizens. --Irene Harvey (This clipping was found by Elizabeth Gates who currently organizes the dinner) Senior Citizens News 1999 The Senior Citizens’ Annual Christmas dinner was held on Dec. 12, 1999. The traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings was served at 1:00 PM at the American Legion. Approx. 127 dinners were served in the dinning room. The Lions Club delivered 47 take-outs to those unable to attend. The Girl Scouts sang Christmas carols and Mr. Gaby played the organ. The dinner is still sponsored by the Legion, Legion Aux., Fire Co., Lions, and Lioness. Door prizes were donated by all the organizations involved. A good time was had by all. On a personal note, I enjoy greeting the Senior Citizens that attend the dinner, it gets me in the Christmas mood. Just a little history--it was started in the late 1960’s or early 1970’s. The first dinners were cooked in private homes and then brought to the American Legion to be served. Can anyone guess the Santas that have been at the Legion in the past? If anyone has anymore information about this event, send them to the Canaseraga Creek Crier. - Cathi Kenyon

Informed New Yorkers Read The Crier The Sports Report

Rawleigh tops 1000 career points! Congratulations to Jake Rawleigh for topping the 1000 point plateau for his varsity career. In scoring 32 points against Greenwood in the championship game of the Andover Lions tournament, Jake became only the fourth player in Canaseraga history to top 1000 points, joining Bill Archer, Vinnie Morris and Tony Morris on this very distinguished list! Congratulations again Jake and good luck the rest of the season.

Speaking of the boys’ basketball team, this year should once again prove to be very exciting. At press time the team was 5-1 and playing with a lot of confidence and heart. The Indians are led bye Senior Co-Captains, Jake Rawleigh (25 ppg), Mike Owens (18 ppg) and Corey Phillips (18 ppg). All three of these players play completely different styles of basketball, which will make it tough for teams to match up against.

Jake is an adept 3 point shooter, but this off season he worked hard on strength conditioning and his ball handling skills which has greatly improved his game. Corey is an excellent rebounder with a great jump shot, but his quickness is his biggest asset. Corey will score most of his baskets on the fast break beating every down the floor to score easy baskets. Mike is a good ball handler who is at his best taking his man off the dribble. Mike may prove to be the emotional leader of this team. Sophomore Jared Henry brings much needed stability at the point guard position. He is a great defender with quick hands, the team will look to him to create a lot of turnovers and get the fast break started. The rest of the team includes Gary Paine, Greg Hakes, Eric Kaczmarek, Rod Ellerstein, Jeff White, Justin Braun, Brandon York and Chris Garling. All of these players will be looked to to provide quality minutes off the bench this year.

I would like to take a brief moment to mention the Canaseraga Girls varsity team. Coach Mark Corso has a very young squad, but after suffering a season opening loss, his team is now on a three game winning streak and should only get better as the season progresses. Look for more on the Girls team in next months Crier.

It would be worth the trip to see either of these teams play, so check your schedules and go root for Canaseraga Indians Basketball!

If you have any questions or suggestions for the Crier sports column email them to TheCrier@mailcity.com or mail them to Canaseraga Creek Crier, PO Box 41, Canaseraga, NY 14822. From a Horse’s Behind to the Moon The US Standard railroad gauge (distance between the rails) is 4 feet, 8.5 inches. That's an exceedingly odd number. Why was that gauge used? Because that's the way they built them in England, and the US railroads were built by English expatriates.

Why did the English people build them like that? Because the first rail lines were built by the same people who built the pre-railroad tramways, and that's the gauge they used. Why did "they" use that gauge then? Because the people who built the tramways used the same jigs and tools that they used for building wagons, which used that wheel spacing. Okay!

Why did the wagons use that odd spacing? Well, if they tried to use any other spacing the wagons would break on some of the old, long distance roads, because that's the spacing of the old wheel ruts. So who built these old rutted roads?

The first long distance roads in Europe were built by Imperial Rome for the benefit of their legions. The roads have been used ever since. And the ruts? The initial ruts, which everyone else had to match for fear of destroying their wagons, were first made by Roman war chariots. Since the chariots were made for or by Imperial Rome they were all alike in the matter of wheel spacing.

Thus, we have the answer to the original question: The United States Standard railroad gauge of 4 feet, 8.5 inches derives from the original specification for an Imperial Roman army war chariot. Specs and Bureaucracies live forever. So, the next time you are handed a specification and wonder what horse's behind came up with it, you may be exactly right. Because the Imperial Roman chariots were made to be just wide enough to accommodate the back ends of two war horses. When we see a Space Shuttle sitting on the launch pad, there are two big booster rockets attached to the sides of the main fuel tank. These are the solid rocket boosters, or SRBs. The SRBs are made by Thiokol at a factory in Utah. The engineers who designed the SRBs might have preferred to make them a bit fatter, but the SRBs had to be shipped by train from the factory to the launch site. The railroad line to the factory runs through a tunnel in the mountains. The SRBs had to fit through that tunnel. The tunnel is slightly wider than a railroad track, and the railroad track is about as wide as two horse's behinds. So a major design feature of what is arguably the world's most advanced transportation system was determined by the width of a horse's behind.

Way Back When

From the Canaseraga Times

October 12, 1935 BANKER KNEW THE VILLAGE IN THE OLD DAYS

W. Windsor Recalls The Woodburning Engines of the Erie Times have changed in Canaseraga-yes indeed-since William C. Windsor, veteran banker, insurance man and attorney came to town several years go. The village has changed but not as much as the Erie railroad which brought him to Canaseraga as a youth, when he accompanied his father who was coming here to make his home. Canaseraga's grand old man was discussing the matter the other day and his eyes sparkled as he reminisced. At the time, Canaseraga was one of the most important towns on the Buffalo division of the Erie. Important in more ways than one-for not only was there plenty of business for the railroad here even in those early days-but this was a fueling station as well.

When the passenger train pulled in bearing Mr. Windsor and his father, they were surprised to see the conductor, as well as the brakemen, leap off and joining the engineer and fireman, began pulling cordwood from an adjacent pile in a house by the side of the tracks and stowing it away on the tender. For those were the days of the wood-burning locomotive of the pre-Civil War type, and by the time the train got to this place, it was time to get out and load up. The locomotive had the inverted bell shaped smoke stack from which the smoke billowed forth as the firemen heaved the dry wood in the firebox to build up steam for the upgrade northwest. It was quite a sight for young Windsor, as it also was for many a village youngster at the time. In those days, woodbuyers took the wood which was cut and hauled in by the farmers, and did a nice business supplying It to the railroad.

There are a few such locomotives left in use, even in these days. The editor, to whom Mr. Windsor was discussing days of long ago, rode on three such trains where the locomotives burned wood. One was in Honduras, one in Costa Rica and one in Columbia, South America. The former one gave him particular cause to remember as a live ember puffed out of the smokestack, flew back and struck him. –Writer Unknown Swain in the Town of Grove Swain was founded by Samuel Swain in 1852. Samuel Swain bought many acres of land in our valley. He settled Swain and then proceeded to name or settle Nunda, Barkertown and Whitney's Corners, which is now Garwoods. He then proceeded further to Canaseraga, Poags Hole and into Dansville.

Many of the earliest settlers of our region were squatters, interested only in hunting, fishing and trapping. When more useful settlers purchased the land, the squatters were forced to take up other plots and other trades. Swain ended up being a logging town.

Swain is also known as the burial place of the Ossian Giant. His name was Fred Decker. More about the history of the Ossian Giant in the February edition of the Canaseraga Creek Crier. – Marilyn Weidman CCWP Steering Committee Attends County Meeting On December 15, 1999, Mayor C. Allen Phillips, along with Cathi Kenyon, Gary Gilbert, Kevin Mahany, and Patty Nobles represented the Canaseraga Creek Watershed Project Steering Committee at the Allegany County Planning Board meeting. Plans for a community revitalization project were discussed with the board, and ideas for the future were presented. CLASSIFIED The Genesee Ensemble Theatre presents the musical School House Rock Live! at the Dansville HS Auditorium January 28, 29 & 30. For tickets ($7 reserved, $6 general admission), call (716) 335-7913. Don’t miss it! The Crier Wants You! The Canaseraga Creek Crier staff is looking for a few good men (and women) with intersting stories of local interest to tell. Contact us for details, or simply email (or mail) in your article. TheCrier@mailcity.com

